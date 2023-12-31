Fair is economical: BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi while welcoming Amrit Bharat Express

BHUBANESHWAR: BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, BJD MP Mujibulla Khan, and MP Sulata Deo welcomed Amrit Bharat Express at Bhubaneswar railway station on Sunday morning.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi highlighted the number of facilities for the passengers, with the fare being quite economical and also said that Odisha can boast of two Vande Bharat trains and one Amrit Bharat Express at the moment.

The Malda Town-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express was one of the first two such trains flagged off virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Amrit Bharat Express has 8 halts in Odisha - Jaleswar, Balasore, Soro, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road and Brahmapur station.

"Yesterday Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two Amrit Bharat Express and six Vande Bharat trains. This Amrit Bharat Express is passing through Odisha and we are here to welcome the train. This Amrit Bharat train has a lot of facilities for the passengers. The fair is economical. There are 22 coaches equipped with LED lights. The decor is very good. All kinds of facilities have been provided," said BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi.

She further said that on February 18, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started Vande Bharat trains in the country.

"52 Vande Bharat trains have been programmed to be started in the country and already 41 trains have been started by the Prime Minister. Today we can boast of two Vande Bharat trains here in Odisha and one Amrit Bharat train has also been started," she added.

This Amrit Bharat Express is a new category of superfast passenger train with non-air-conditioned coaches. This train has locos at both ends for better acceleration.

It provides improved facilities for rail passengers, like attractively designed seats, better luggage racks, mobile charging points with suitable mobile holders, and LED lights.

The regular service of the train will commence on January 7. The train will leave Malda Town every Sunday at 8.50 am and arrive at Bengaluru at 3 am on Tuesday. In the return direction, it will depart from Bengaluru every Tuesday at 1.50 pm and reach Malda at 11 am on Thursdays.