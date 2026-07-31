Fadnavis calls for evacuation of ‘dangerous’ buildings, says force may be used if needed

He said he had directed the municipal commissioner to initiate legal action against the contractor.

Explaining the classification, the chief minister said a C1-category building is considered dangerous and unfit for occupation.

“Life is important. Saving lives is equally important. People living in C1-category buildings should be evacuated with greater persuasion and insistence. If required, some force can also be used to evacuate them from such dilapidated structures. However, there are some restrictions as per the court orders. Still, I feel saving life is also important,” he said.

At least nine persons were killed after the four-storey Kohinoor Building collapsed in Bhiwandi, and efforts are underway to rescue two to three others believed to be still trapped under the rubble, officials said on Friday.