Begin typing your search...

Faced casteism at temple: Kerala Minister

Radhakrishnan, who hails from the SC community, said two priests refused to hand over to him the flame they had brought to light the main lamp placed at the venue

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Sep 2023 12:44 AM GMT
Faced casteism at temple: Kerala Minister
X

Kerala Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

KOTTAYAM: Kerala Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan has said that he faced caste discrimination at a temple when he went to attend a function.

Radhakrishnan, who hails from the SC community, said two priests refused to hand over to him the flame they had brought to light the main lamp placed at the venue for marking the inauguration. Instead, they lit the main lamp and placed the flame on the ground, thinking that he would take it and light the main lamp, the minister alleged.

Kerala Devaswom Minister K RadhakrishnanKeralaSC communityTemple
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X