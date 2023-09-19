Faced casteism at temple: Kerala Minister

KOTTAYAM: Kerala Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan has said that he faced caste discrimination at a temple when he went to attend a function.

Radhakrishnan, who hails from the SC community, said two priests refused to hand over to him the flame they had brought to light the main lamp placed at the venue for marking the inauguration. Instead, they lit the main lamp and placed the flame on the ground, thinking that he would take it and light the main lamp, the minister alleged.