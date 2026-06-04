Face authentication protocol successfully implemented in 2026 prelims exam: UPSC

The face-authentication protocol ensures that the candidate whose photo was uploaded at the time of filling the application form matches when they appear with the admit card to write the exam, it said.

The system enabled live, real-time authentication of candidates at examination venues through mobile-phone-based verification by invigilators, ensuring seamless identification and eliminating the possibility of impersonation and malpractice, said the statement issued by the UPSC.

UPSC conducted a real-time face-authentication exercise across all 2,072 examination venues nationwide during this year’s Civil Services (Preliminary) Examinations 2026, held on May 24, it said.