Eye on LS polls, BJP to hold 'Gaao Chalo Abhiyan' from Feb 4 to 11

NEW DELHI: With an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP will hold a 'Gaao Chalo Abhiyan' from February 4 to 11. As part of this campaign, BJP workers will be deputed in districts away from their soil and tasked with spending 24 hours at all the booths across 7 lakh villages and cities.

The party top brass labelled the workers, who are to be deputed to other districts, as 'pravasi karyakartas'. These karyakartas would be entrusted with the task of helping the party mine public trust by showcasing the development work of the BJP at the Centre and in states where it is in power.

The efforts that they put in would enable the BJP to deepen its engagement with the people and earn their trust and electoral support ahead of the crucial general elections.

Local party cadre will be tasked with carrying forward several plans of the party that are aimed at reaching out to people beyond their core voters. The party's top office-bearers will go over the voters' lists across states and enable people to volunteer as brand ambassadors of a developed India through the 'NaMo' app.

They will conduct a review on the basis of votes received by the BJP in previous elections while taking stock of the number of people enlisted across villages and urban areas for central schemes such and include those not covered under them under the party's Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra. The party will also engage with local NGOs and self-help groups in this process.

BJP has also come up with some slogans for the Gaon Chalo campaign. These include 'Ghar-Ghar phochayenge Modi ka Sandesh, Aage badega Gaau, aage badega Desh (Modi's message will reach every home, the village will progress and will the country).

A special team will be put together for the 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan'. The team will be formed by January 20 and instructions have been passed down by the top brass to get them trained by January 28.

All the states have been asked to set up four-tier groups--state, district, division and village. As part of this plan, the BJP will put together such groups in every village with a population of 1000.