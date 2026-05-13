Extremely Saddening: Akhilesh on Stepbrother Prateek's Death UP-PRATEEK-LD AKHILESH

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday described the death of his stepbrother Prateek Yadav as "extremely saddening" and said he was a hardworking and health-conscious person who wanted to build something on his own.
In the wake of the death, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister rushed to the Civil Hospital and later to the King George's Medical University (KGMU), where an autopsy was scheduled.Prateek, 38, suddenly fell ill and was taken to the Civil Hospital in the early hours of the day, but was declared dead there, sources said.Speaking briefly to reporters outside KGMU, Akhilesh Yadav said Prateek had been conscious about his health since childhood."He was a very good young man who wanted to achieve something through his own hard work. Sadly, he is no longer among us," he said.
Asked about the circumstances surrounding the death, the SP chief said the family would follow all legal procedures."Whatever the law says and whatever the family decides, we will abide by that," he said. Akhilesh Yadav said he had met Prateek around two months ago and had then advised him to take care of his health and continue expanding his work.He said that people sometimes become deeply distressed due to financial pressures and business losses.Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav posted a brief message on X saying, "Shri Prateek Yadav's demise is extremely saddening. May Lord grant peace to the departed soul. Humble tributes!"
The Mulayam Singh Yadav chief had also visited Prateek around 10 days ago at Medanta Hospital, where he had reportedly been admitted due to a health issue.Although hailing from a prominent political family, Prateek, a fitness enthusiast, stayed away from active politics.His wife, Aparna Bisht Yadav, had joined the BJP and is currently vice-chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission.Prateek was the son of late SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhna Gupta.