Extremely Saddening: Akhilesh on Stepbrother Prateek's Death UP-PRATEEK-LD AKHILESH

In the wake of the death, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister rushed to the Civil Hospital and later to the King George's Medical University (KGMU), where an autopsy was scheduled.Prateek, 38, suddenly fell ill and was taken to the Civil Hospital in the early hours of the day, but was declared dead there, sources said.Speaking briefly to reporters outside KGMU, Akhilesh Yadav said Prateek had been conscious about his health since childhood."He was a very good young man who wanted to achieve something through his own hard work. Sadly, he is no longer among us," he said.