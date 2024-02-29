Extremely painful: President Murmu on deaths in road accident in Madhya Pradesh

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the news of deaths in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh was extremely painful and expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.

She also prayed for the early recovery of those injured.

At least 14 people were killed and 20 injured when a pick-up vehicle overturned and fell into a deep valley near Badjhar Ghat under Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Thursday, a police official said.

"The news of many casualties in a road accident in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh is extremely painful. I express my condolences to the bereaved family members. I pray that all the people injured in this accident get well soon," Murmu said in Hindi in a post on X.

मध्य प्रदेश के डिंडौरी जिले में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना में अनेक लोगों के हताहत होने का समाचार अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। मैं शोक संतप्त परिवारजनों के प्रति संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करती हूं। मेरी प्रार्थना है कि इस हादसे में घायल हुए सभी लोग शीघ्र स्वस्थ हों।




