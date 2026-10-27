Explainer: Why news publishers challenged data protection law in SC

What is the DPDP Act?

The law, passed by Parliament in August 2023, is the first comprehensive legislation on the protection of digital personal data. It requires any entity processing personal data, termed a "Data Fiduciary", to do so either with the consent of the individual concerned or for a limited set of "legitimate uses" listed in Section 7 of the DPDP Act, which provides for the legitimate uses of data.

It says a Data Fiduciary may process personal data of a Data Principal for any of the following uses, namely: "(a) for the specified purpose for which the Data Principal has voluntarily provided her personal data to the Data Fiduciary, and in respect of which she has not indicated to the Data Fiduciary that she does not consent to the use of her personal data."

Breaches can attract penalties of up to Rs 250 crore.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) notified the accompanying Rules on November 13, 2025, with implementation to be staggered over 18 months.