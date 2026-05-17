Explainer: CBSE's three-language formula for Class 9; What does it mean, what changes?

3. What does NEP 2020 say about the three-language formula? The NEP proposes an “early implementation of the three-language formula to promote multilingualism" from the school level. The document states that the three-language formula will continue to be implemented "while keeping in mind the constitutional provisions, aspirations of the people, regions, and the Union, and the need to promote multilingualism as well as promote national unity”.

However, the NEP also states that there will be greater flexibility in the three-language formula, and no language will be imposed on any state.

The policy states that the three languages learned by children will be the choices of states, regions, and of course, the students themselves, so long as at least two of the three languages are native to India.