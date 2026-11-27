As the four-day special sitting brings the spotlight back on the delimitation debate, here’s an explainer on how Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies are redrawn following such an exercise.

1. What is delimitation?

Delimitation is the act or process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country or a province having a legislative body.

2. Who decides boundaries?

The task of delimitation is assigned to a high-powered body known as the delimitation commission or a boundary commission. In India, such commissions have been constituted four times under the Delimitation Commission Act – in 1952, 1963, 1973 and in 2002.

The Delimitation Commission of India is a high-powered body whose orders have the force of law and cannot be called in question before any court. The orders come into force on a date to be specified by the President. The copies of its orders are laid before Parliament and the state Assemblies concerned, but no modifications are permissible by them.

3. What is the debate about?

The government brought ‘The Delimitation Bill, 2026’ to replace the 2002 law during a special sitting of Parliament in April this year, under which the Centre would have the power to constitute a delimitation commission to distribute seats in the Lok Sabha and Assemblies based on the “latest census figures”.

4. Why is the Bill pending?

Since the Constitution Amendment Bill relating to the implementation of the women’s quota law before the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha in April due to a lack of numbers, the delimitation Bill never came up for voting. The government had decided to keep it pending in the Lower House.

5. What does the Bill say?

Several of the provisions of the new delimitation bill are similar to the 2002 law, which would be repealed. According to the Bill, the Central government may, from time to time, by notification, constitute a body to be called the Delimitation Commission.

The Commission shall comprise the following: one member, who shall be a person who is or has been a judge of the Supreme Court, to be appointed by the Centre as the chairperson of the Commission; the chief election commissioner or an election commissioner nominated by the chief election commissioner, ex officio; and the state election commissioner of the concerned state, ex officio.

The Central government may, by notification, specify the term of the Commission. It may, on the request of the Commission, extend its term by such further period as it may consider necessary.

The Election Commission shall act as the Delimitation Commission for the purpose of delimiting constituencies in the Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir falling under the occupation of Pakistan, when the area of the Union territory under the occupation of Pakistan ceases to be so occupied.

The Bill also states that the Commission shall associate with itself for the purpose of assisting it in its duties in respect of each state, 10 persons, 5 of whom shall be members of the House of the People representing that state and 5 shall be members of the Assembly of that state.