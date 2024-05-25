Expired dal, dairy items found in Rameshwaram Cafe: Restaurant says not meant for consumption

HYDERABAD: Food safety authorities of Telangana have found expired stocks of Black gram (Urad dal) and some dairy items on the premises of the popular Rameshwaram Cafe here.

In its response, the popular restaurant said the expired goods were not meant for consumption but to be discarded.

"Task force team has conducted inspections in the Madhapur area on 23.05.2024. The Rameshwaram Cafe Urad Dal (100Kg) stock found expired in Mar'24 worth Rs 16K. Nandini Curd (10kg), Milk (8L) worth Rs 700 found expired. Above items discarded on the spot," Commissioner, Food Safety, Telangana said in a post on 'X' on Thursday night.

On Friday, Rameshwaram Cafe said the management has taken note of the observations made by the authorities for its Hyderabad outlet and is already looking into the matter. An internal inquiry has been ordered to verify the facts and take stock of each outlet.

"The stocks found were sealed and unattended, meant for dispatch and not for consumption," the statement issued by the founders of The Rameshwaram Cafe, Divya Raghavendra Rao and Raghavendra Rao, whose establishment in Bengaluru witnessed a low intensity blast in March this year, said.

The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain further said it also ordered hygiene and standard checks for all its outlets across the states and wanted to convey its strong commitment towards providing consumers with the best in the category.

Assuring cooperation with the authorities, the statement said the restaurant has not received any show cause notice from the officials concerned.

The management said it is fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of servicing, hygiene and safety and welfare of the consumers.