"Expectations in democracy should always thrive", says SP leader Akhilesh Yadav on forming govt at centre

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, in a press conference on Thursday, expressed his gratitude towards the public of Ayodhya for making them victorious in the seat and expressed his views on the formation of the BJP-led NDA government in the centre.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Lok Sabha Elections in Uttar Pradesh were issues-based and the public of the state has voted on their issues and problems, which led to the massive defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party."

After an unexpected defeat of BJP at Ayodhya, Yadav stated, "BJP could have lost more seats in Uttar Pradesh. They have done atrocities on the public of Ayodhya. The process of land acquisition was manipulated, they made false allegations about people, to grab their lands and didn't provide proper compensation to it. They have done injustice to businessmen as well. They demolished poor families for building a holy site and I believe this is the main reason for the BJP's defeat in Ayodhya. Also, I want to express my gratefulness towards the public of Ayodhya who voted in favour of the Samajwadi Party."

Speaking about the establishment of the government in the centre, Yadav said, "When a party don't party have a resounding majority, the formation of government relies on various factors. Sometimes, you need to gratify people to form a government and the same type of efforts and decisions can be witnessed right now. I hope that in future people will stand with those who will work by keeping in mind the constitution and issues like reservation and corruption."

Yadav mentioned, "If someone is trying to gratify other parties, we can also do the same. Expectations in democracy should always thrive."

He also responded to the speculations of BJP-led NDA forming a government at the centre and said, "It's good if they are forming the government. Oath ceremonies are always carried on. They have numbers that's why the President has called them for an oath ceremony. After some time, if another party will have numbers, they can also make government."

Taking a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, "If he is heading towards Delhi, stop him right there and don't send him back to Uttar Pradesh."

Criticising Modi 2.0 government's Agniveer Scheme, the SP chief said, "Agniveer scheme should be scraped with immediate effect and government should accept it as their mistake. Along with this, the government should look after the individuals and give age relaxation to the unemployed youths and ones wanted to join the military forces.

In a major setback to the BJP, it gained only 33 seats against 63 in the 2019 LS polls, with the vote share being 41.37 per cent. Some of the most-watched seats which the BJP lost include -- Faizabad, Amethi, and Raebareli.

The Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, secured 37 seats by itself, thus witnessing a massive improvement in the state. The vote share of the SP stood at 33.59 per cent.

The BJP victory tally was much lower than its 2019 tally of 303 and the 282 seats it had won in 2014. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats compared to 52 that it had won in 2019 and 44 seats in 2014.