Executive magistrate releases CJP leaders on condition they 'maintain peace' for 1 year

They were released on condition that they would not "breach peace" for a year, CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh said.

Earlier on Sunday morning, police said that the CJP leaders were put under preventive arrest after being detained by Delhi Police after their flight landed in the national capital and that they will be produced before the executive magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station.

Section 126 (security for keeping peace) and 170 (arrest to prevent commission of cognisable offences) of the BNSS were invoked against the CJP leaders, according to sources.

"Executive Magistrate court releases Abhijeet, Saurav and Ashutosh," Singh said in a post on X after the three leaders were produced before the executive magistrate.