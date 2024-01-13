Excuses to not attend ceremony: Acharya Satyendra Das on Cong claims of 'Pran Pratishtha' done in 'incomplete' temple

AYODHYA: Ram Janmabhoomi temple Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das on Saturday slammed Congress for turning down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and said that the grand old party is making "excuses" to not attend the ceremony.

Amid Opposition claims that the Shankaracharyas of four Peeths have turned down invites to the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya as the temple is incomplete, Acharya Das said, "Everything is being done as per the Shastras. Each and everything of Ram Lalla is ready inside the temples. The first part of the temple is ready and those who are saying that the temple is incomplete and the Pran Prathistha is done against Shastras, no they are wrong, everything is done according to the Shastras. They (Congress) are only giving excuses to not attend the ceremony."

Reacting on Shankaracharyas not attending Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha', he said that he cannot comment on it. "We can't question the views and thoughts of the Shankaracharyas...I can't say anything on it," he added.

When asked if Political parties were using Lord Ram's name for political gain, Acharya Das said, "There is 'rajneeti' and 'dharmaneeti'. They (BJP) made Lord Ram their own, and today they have his (Lord Ram) blessings...This isn't 'rajneeti' but 'dharmaneeti'."

Earlier, Congress bigwigs--national president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and the party's Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--turned down the invitation to the grand Ram Temple opening on January 22, calling it a 'BJP-RSS' event.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.