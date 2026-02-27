Excise scam: Delhi court discharges Kejriwal, Sisodia, K Kavitha, and 20 others; CBI to appeal

Among the 21 people given a clean chit in the case is Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha.

"This court has no hesitation in holding that the material placed on record does not disclose even a prima facie case, much less any grave suspicion, against any of the accused persons. Accordingly, Accused Nos 1-23 are discharged of all the offences alleged against them in the present case," special judge Jitendra Singh said.

The CBI has been probing alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the erstwhile AAP government's now scrapped excise policy.

The probe agency said it would immediately appeal in the Delhi High Court against the trial court's judgement.

Several aspects of the probe have been either ignored or not considered adequately, a CBI spokesperson said.

In his order, Singh said the investigation appears to have proceeded on a predetermined trajectory, implicating virtually every person associated with the formulation or implementation of the policy to lend an illusion of depth and credibility to an otherwise fragile narrative