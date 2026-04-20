Excise policy: Delhi HC judge Swarana K Sharma refuses to recuse, rejects Kejriwal's plea

In the pronouncement that lasted for more than an hour, Justice Sharma said a litigant cannot be allowed to judge a judge without any material, and judges cannot recuse themselves to satisfy a litigant's unfounded apprehension of bias.

She added that a political leader cannot be allowed to damage an institution without any basis, as a personal attack on a judge is an attack on the judiciary itself.

Justice Sharma concluded that the narrative in the pleas for her recusal was based on conjectures and "perceived inclinations".