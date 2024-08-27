Begin typing your search...

    Excise policy cases SC grants bail to BRS leader K Kavitha

    A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan noted that Kavitha has been in custody for around five months and the probe against her by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was complete in these cases.

    ByPTIPTI|27 Aug 2024 8:37 AM GMT
    Excise policy cases SC grants bail to BRS leader K Kavitha
    BRS leader K Kavitha (PTI)

    NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

    The apex court set aside a July 1 Delhi High Court order denying her bail.

    The high court had dismissed Kavitha's bail pleas in both cases, saying she was prima facie one of the main conspirators in the criminal conspiracy related to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

    The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. The CBI arrested her on April 11 from Tihar jail.

