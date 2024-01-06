Excise policy case: Court allows AAP's Sanjay Singh to physically visit to file nomination forms for 2024 RS elections

CHENNAI: A Delhi court on Saturday allowed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam in October 2023, to physically visit to file his nomination forms for the 2024 Rajya Sabha elections.

Singh had moved a plea before Special Judge MK Nagpal at Rouse Avenue Court to direct the Tihar Jail superintendent to allow him to sign the relevant documents in order to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha as his present term is set to end on January 27, 2024.

"It is being directed that if the documents are presented by counsel for the accused before jail authorities on January 6, 2024, the jail superintendent shall ensure that the signatures of the accused are permitted to be taken on said documents, and he is also permitted to meet his counsel for half an hour to discuss the modalities in connection with the filing of the said nomination," Justice Nagpal said to news agency PTI.

Earlier on Friday, Sanjay Singh was given court permission to sign documents for his Rajya Sabha re-nomination.

The ED had arrested Sanjay Singh on October 4. The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now scrapped excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations. Singh has strongly rebutted the claim.

(With inputs from PTI)