Excise case: HC gives final two weeks to Kejriwal, Sisodia to respond to CBI's plea against discharge

Justice Jain, however, said there were other cases pertaining to MP/MLAs pending in his court and it was not possible to accommodate the CBI's request.

The judge nonetheless assured SG Mehta that he would re-assess the possibility of having the case on an earlier date.

The court also asked the parties to file their written submissions.

On May 25, the court had deferred the hearing till July 16 on CBI's petition to await the presence of counsel on behalf of the unrepresented AAP leaders, who had earlier boycotted the hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

High court lawyers are abstaining from work since July 14 to protest against a possible enhancement in the pecuniary jurisdiction of district courts here from Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore.

The excise policy case came before Justice Jain after Justice Sharma released it from her board earlier this month after initiating contempt action against Kejriwal, Sisodia, Pathak and others for their alleged "villifying" social media posts against her.