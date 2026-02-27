Excise case: Court says procedure allowing indefinite jail term can degenerate into punitive process

He said that despite the settled legal position that the offence of money laundering cannot independently subsist and requires the foundational edifice of a legally sustainable predicate offence, the prevailing practice revealed a disturbing inversion.

In such cases, coercive powers of arrest and prolonged custody were invoked even before the foundational facts relating to the scheduled offence were judicially tested, observed the judge.

He said, "This results in a situation where an individual is deprived of personal liberty on the strength of an allegation whose legal sustainability remains uncertain and contingent upon a future outcome in a parallel investigation."

Judge Singh underlined that a procedure permitting prolonged or indefinite incarceration based on a provisional and untested allegation was fraught with the risk of "degenerating into a punitive process" rather than being a regulatory or investigative one.

He said, "Liberty, once curtailed, cannot be meaningfully restored by a subsequent acquittal, nor can the passage of time compensate for the loss occasioned by unwarranted pre-trial detention."

Underlining that the objective of PMLA was undoubtedly legitimate and compelling, the judge mentioned that statutory power, however wide, could not eclipse constitutional safeguards.

"The exercise of such power must therefore be harmonised with the settled principle that arrest and prolonged incarceration are exceptions, and not the rule," he said.

The judge said there was a need to evolve a framework for striking a careful balance between the sovereign interest in the effective investigation of economic offences and the inviolable right of an individual to personal liberty.

"While provisional attachment of alleged proceeds of crime may be justified to preserve the subject matter of investigation, the coercive measure of arrest and the consequent application of onerous bail conditions cannot be permitted to operate mechanically in the absence of a crystallised and judicially cognisable predicate offence," he said.

Special Judge Singh underscored that the balance between the power of the investigating agency and the right to life and personal liberty was not a matter of "legislative grace", but a "constitutional command". Any failure to maintain this balance was likely to undermine both the rule of law and public confidence in the administration of criminal justice, he said.