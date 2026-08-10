Exam protesters set to march to Jharkhand Assembly even as govt says '98 pc demands fulfilled'

RANCHI: Students protesting alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment examinations refused to call off their stir and are set to march towards the Assembly on Monday, the 17th day of the agitation, even though the government said it has accepted "98 per cent of the demands".
Even though the talks failed to make any headway, the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), which is at the centre of the turmoil, saw a major shake-up on Sunday.
All three JPSC members -- Ajeeta Bhattacharya, the wife of prominent JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharyya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmad resigned on Sunday.
The development came after the Jharkhand CID summoned the three for questioning over allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks. Bhattacharya is scheduled to be questioned on Monday, Ahmad on August 12 and Hansda on August 14.
JPSC chairperson L Khiangte resigned on July 22.
Various political and non-political outfits have extended support to the students' movement, which is among the biggest such agitations in Jharkhand in recent years.
The support came after the sixth round of talks between the government and student representatives failed to break the deadlock on Sunday, with protesters insisting on a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, including the JSSC-CGL exam.
Sensing that the agitators' proposed march to the Assembly may spark law-and-order issues and even violence, massive security arrangements have been put in place. Most of the schools in Ranchi remained closed on Monday.
Security personnel have been deployed in strength on the way leading to the Assembly, where prohibitory orders have been clamped within a 750-meter radius till August 12.
More than 1,500 personnel from the Rapid Action Police, Indian Reserve Battalion, district police and QRT have been deployed along the route from Kutchery Chowk to the Assembly, Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan said, adding that the route is under CCTV surveillance, while drones will monitor the students' march.
The situation remains fraught as talks failed even though the government said that it has accepted 98 per cent of students' demands. However, the protesters said the government had agreed to cancel only three of the 13 exams they wanted scrapped.
"We will not compromise till our demand for a CBI probe is fulfilled," JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader Ravindra Paswan said after the talks and appealed to students to join Monday's Assembly march.
The student leaders have appealed to political parties and the public to extend moral support to the agitation without giving it a political colour.
They maintain that the march will be peaceful and democratic and warned against attempts by anti-social elements to disrupt it.
The government has urged students to withdraw the agitation and return to dialogue, maintaining that it has accepted most of their demands.
Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar, a member of the government panel entrusted with talking to the students, said it was unfortunate that students were continuing their agitation despite the government agreeing to "98 per cent of their demands".
The state has agreed to cancel the 14th JPSC examination, proposed an ED probe into financial irregularities in the JPSC examination and announced a fast-track court that would file charge sheets within 90 days.
It has also proposed an expert panel involving representatives from IIT-ISM Dhanbad, IIM Ranchi and XLRI Jamshedpur to suggest examination reforms and a separate panel headed by a retired High Court judge to examine the JSSC-CGL issue.
The government has also launched a portal seeking students' suggestions on examination reforms and said it would frame a standard operating procedure to ensure transparency in future recruitment examinations.
However, it refused to accept the demand for a CBI probe into the JSSC-CGL examination, stating that the conduct of the exam was monitored by the high court and the Supreme Court.
Six protesters are still on their indefinite hunger strike.
As the health of Devendra Nath Mahto deteriorated early on Sunday after his blood glucose level dropped, ministers spoke to him through a video call and urged him to end his fast.
The talks on Sunday followed several rounds of meetings between the government and different student organisations, including the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, NSUI, Jharkhand Chhatra Morcha and Adivasi Chhatra Sangh, since Friday.
The government’s outreach has failed to convince the principal student group, which has described the fresh negotiations as "political manoeuvring" and continued to insist on an independent probe.
Nineteen people have so far been arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in JPSC examinations.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren assured protesting youths that those responsible for examination irregularities would face strict action and that justice would be delivered transparently.
He urged students not to allow the agitation to be politicised and favoured dialogue over confrontation.
Governor Gangwar also appealed to the students to resolve the issue through dialogue, saying the government’s doors remained open and that the authorities did not want to compromise the future of students.