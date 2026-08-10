Exam protesters set to march to Jharkhand Assembly even as govt says '98 pc demands fulfilled'

Sensing that the agitators' proposed march to the Assembly may spark law-and-order issues and even violence, massive security arrangements have been put in place. Most of the schools in Ranchi remained closed on Monday.

Security personnel have been deployed in strength on the way leading to the Assembly, where prohibitory orders have been clamped within a 750-meter radius till August 12.

More than 1,500 personnel from the Rapid Action Police, Indian Reserve Battalion, district police and QRT have been deployed along the route from Kutchery Chowk to the Assembly, Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan said, adding that the route is under CCTV surveillance, while drones will monitor the students' march.

The situation remains fraught as talks failed even though the government said that it has accepted 98 per cent of students' demands. However, the protesters said the government had agreed to cancel only three of the 13 exams they wanted scrapped.

"We will not compromise till our demand for a CBI probe is fulfilled," JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader Ravindra Paswan said after the talks and appealed to students to join Monday's Assembly march.

The student leaders have appealed to political parties and the public to extend moral support to the agitation without giving it a political colour.