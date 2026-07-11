Ex-WB minister Sujit Bose funnelled municipality 'scam' funds into his restaurant, bar, flats: ED

In a statement on Saturday, the federal agency said it filed a prosecution complaint on July 9 against Bose, a former minister for fire and emergency services; his son Samudra Bose; IAS officer and former director of local bodies Jyotishman Chattopadhyay, and some others before a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in Kolkata.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Sujit Bose in May. He is currently lodged in a Kolkata prison.

In the statement, ED claimed that Bose, also a former vice-chairman of the South Dumdum Municipality, "illegally" recommended 340 candidates for various posts in the municipality, and 284 of them secured appointment during 2014-22.

"The proceeds of the crime so generated and received from undeserving candidates were initially infused into his (Sujit Bose) proprietorship concern, Chinese Quisine Restaurant, by projecting it as legitimate cash sales despite its limited business operations. Huge cash deposits were made in bank accounts, even during the Covid lockdown period," the ED claimed.