Ex-UP minister Amarmani Tripathi released from jail following order from DMs office

GORAKHPUR: Former Minister in Uttar Pradesh Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi, who are serving life imprisonment in the Madhumita Shukla murder case, have received a release order from the District Magistrate office on Friday after completing all the legal formalities.

Poet Madhumita Shukla, who was pregnant, was killed and Amarmani Tripathi, then a minister in the Mayawati-led government, was arrested immediately after the crime. His wife was arrested later as the main accused for plotting the murder.

Arun Kumar Kushwaha, Jailer of the Gorakhpur district jail reached the BRD Medical College with a copy of the order on Friday evening and after completing all the legal formalities, Amarmani Tripathi and his wife were released from the jail.

At present, former minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani Tripathi are in BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur undergoing medical treatment. The couple have been undergoing treatment at the hospital where they were transferred to in 2013.

“We will take our parents' home only after consulting the doctors,” Aman Mani Tripathi, son of the former minister said.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to put on hold the “premature” release of Amarmani Tripathi (66) and his wife Madhumani (61).

Responding to the development, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said that the couple's release ahead of the completion of their terms does not send a good message about the government's policies regarding women.

"I think this release is sending a type of message to the entire country about the condition of women. Whether it is the case of Bilkis Bano or this (Madhumita murder case), such orders of release, being issued, are not sending the right message about our Indian culture, civilization and women," Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife said.

The case was first handed over to the CBCID and then to the CBI. Later, on the plea of the Shukla family, the case was transferred to Uttarakhand.

Both the CBI court in Dehradun and then Uttarakhand High Court pronounced them guilty of the crime and awarded life terms in 2007.