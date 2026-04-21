Ex-Rajya Sabha member Dr Gopalrao Patil passes away

He was 94.

Patil breathed his last at a private hospital here at 7.12 am, they said.

He served as a Rajya Sabha member from the BJP between 1994 and 2000 and contributed to key parliamentary committees, including commerce, external affairs, and railways.

Patil was also a visionary educationist. He founded the Shiv Chhatrapati Shikshan Sanstha, which runs Rajarshi Shahu College in Latur.