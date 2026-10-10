Ex CM Vijayan denied medicine, taken on ride in police vehicle for hours in Delhi: CPI(M) MP

In a video shared on social media, Brittas said the police have failed to consider the age and health condition of Vijayan, an 82-year-old veteran communist leader, while handling him after the detention.

Brittas said Vijayan, former minister K N Balagopal and he were detained near Kerala House after they came out to protest against Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

They were then put in a Mahindra Bolero vehicle that continued moving around Delhi for several hours, he alleged.

"We have been asking them what their intention is for quite a long time. Comrade Vijayan is one of India's most senior political leaders. He has several health issues and needs to take his medicine on time. However, they are not ready to show us even a basic level of courtesy," Brittas said.

He said the three leaders were taken around the streets of Delhi from 10.30 am to 2.20 pm before being shifted to Mandir Marg police station.

Speaking to the media after reaching the police station, Brittas said Vijayan was tired and experiencing discomfort due to health issues.