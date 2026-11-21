"My father was a farmer. I could have never imagined that I would write an autobiography. My experiences can help the youth, law students, others to face difficulties in life," said Justice Patil, who was a top court judge from March 2000 to January 2005.

Justice Lalit said several judgments authored by Justice Patil had a human approach and stood "without a dent" by successive generations of judges even after 21 years.

These verdicts have also become the "logic of law" and are "a part of the legal ethos" now, he said.

In his address, Justice Khanna commended the book and congratulated Justice Patil.

He said the book is more of a "self-audit" rather than self-adulation.

Former Supreme Court judge Pankaj Mithal, who wrote the book's preface, was also present at the event.