Ex-BJP MP takes back blanket from Muslim woman after asking her religion in Tonk; triggers row

Meanwhile, a Youth Congress leader went to the village and distributed blankets to Muslim women, and accused the BJP of doing politics of division. Villagers, along with Congress workers, also held a protest on Monday.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Tikaram Jully, alleged discrimination and condemned the act. "A former MP asking a poor woman her religion and then taking back the blanket is highly condemnable," Jully said.

Congress MP from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Harish Chandra Meena said that the treatment meted out to Muslim women by the former MP was the result of a "disruptive" mindset that destroys the social fabric of this country.

"Giving blankets to poor and helpless women, then asking their names and taking them back based on their religion, this is a deeply shameful and inhumane act," he said.

"Politics is a medium of service, not of insult and discrimination. The public elects representatives so that they treat every class, every religion and every needy person equally, and not to mock anyone's poverty and helplessness," he added.

Meena asked whether the prime minister told the former MP that no one should help those who do not vote for Prime Minister Modi or his party.

"If so, then the government should also stop the various schemes for the welfare of minorities. I strongly condemn this incident and want to make it clear that the politics of hatred and discrimination will never be tolerated on the land of Tonk-Sawai Madhopur," he said.

Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot said that discrimination based on religion and caste is not only morally wrong but also a violation of constitutional rights.

"The BJP and RSS's interpretation of humane perspectives and sensibilities reflects hatred rather than compassion. Denying a poor, needy woman a blanket and insulting her is highly condemnable and unfortunate," Pilot said.