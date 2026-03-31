Ex-Army Captain nabbed from Madhya Pradesh in wife's murder case after LPG booking gives away his location

Sandeep Tomar was arrested from Pandhurna district in Madhya Pradesh and was produced before a court here, which sent him to judicial custody on Saturday, a police official said here on Tuesday.

Tomar was posted in Abohar in 2013 when he allegedly killed his wife, Shveta Singh.

He initially attempted to describe the incident as suicide, but a detailed investigation later revealed it to be a planned murder, police said.

The trial court convicted him and awarded him life imprisonment in 2014, a verdict that was later upheld by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2022.

Tomar was granted bail in 2019, but did not surrender after the high court upheld his sentence in 2022.