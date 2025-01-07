‘Evolution of agri-India independent of Iranian roots’

CHENNAI: In a seminal revelation that promises to redefine the contours of India’s rich cultural heritage, a recent study conducted by esteemed scientist K Thangaraj, from the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, has posited that the genesis of agriculture in India may have been an independent phenomenon, unshackled from the erstwhile perceived Iranian roots.

This paradigm-shifting discovery, born out of an exhaustive analysis of ancient DNA samples, has sent ripples of excitement through the academic community, inviting a nuanced reassessment of the nation’s storied past.

At the heart of this path-breaking research lies the Indus Valley Civilization (IVC), a Bronze Age marvel that has long fascinated both historians and archaeologists. By isolating and examining DNA samples from this bygone era, Thangaraj and his team, in collaboration with the renowned archaeologist Vasanth Shinde, have unearthed a fascinating narrative that underscores the complexity and diversity of India’s demographic tapestry.

The study’s findings, distilled from a painstaking analysis of 200-300 distinct populations, suggested that the IVC was, in fact, a confluence of two distinct populations: ancestral North Indians and ancestral South Indians. This dichotomy, hitherto unknown, has significant implications for our understanding of the subcontinent’s cultural and genetic evolution.

Furthermore, researchers’ discovery of a unique genetic admixture in the IVC sample, comprising elements of both Iranian hunter-gatherers and Andaman hunter-gatherers, has raised intriguing questions about the dynamics of population migration and exchange in ancient India.

The prevailing wisdom, which posits that agriculture originated in the Fertile Crescent of Iran and subsequently spread to other parts of the world, including India, has been challenged by the study’s findings.

“The DNA of the Iranian hunter-gatherers, rather than that of Iranian agriculturists, was found to be a closer match to the IVC sample, implying that the emergence of agriculture in India may have been an independent event. This conclusion, born out of a rigorous scientific methodology, has far-reaching implications for our comprehension of India’s agricultural history and its position within the broader context of global cultural evolution,” Thangaraj told DT Next.

Thangaraj has also underscored the significance of the Andaman hunter-gatherers in understanding India’s demographic history.

“These enigmatic islanders, who have remained isolated for over 65,000 years, possess a unique genetic profile that is distinct from other South Asian populations. The presence of ancestral Asian genes in the IVC sample, moreover, suggests a possible admixture with Dravidian populations, further underscoring the complex and multifaceted nature of India’s cultural heritage,” he revealed.

As the scientific community continues to unpack the secrets of India’s ancient past, this study serves as a testament to the power of interdisciplinary research and the importance of challenging conventional wisdom.

By illuminating the obscure recesses of history, Thangaraj and his team have not only rewritten the narrative of India’s agricultural origins but have also invigorated our understanding of the nation’s rich cultural diversity.