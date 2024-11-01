Everyone working at Tirumala be Hindu: said newly appointed TTD chairman

HYDERABAD: Newly appointed chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Trust Board, B R Naidu, on Thursday emphasised that 'my primary focus is that everyone working at Tirumala should be Hindus'.

In his maiden interaction with the media persons here, Naidu, the owner of the popular Telugu satellite news channel TV5, said he would talk to the state government on how to deal with other religions working in Tirumala, the abode of lord Venkateswara.

He announced plans to establish committees to examine the temple lands situated at various places in the country.

The new TTD chairman expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his ally party leaders for entrusting him with his responsibility and assured of his commitment to transparent governance.

On Wednesday, the TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government constituted the TTD board, the highest decision-making body of the world-famous Tirumala temple, with 24 members.

Former Chief Justice of India, H L Dattu from Karnataka and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd co-founder and managing director Suchitra Ella, found a place in the newly formed TTD board.