Everybody knows about Jharkhand's demography: Guv on proposed caste survey

RANCHI: Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday said the state government should focus on development of “the poorest of the poor”, instead of “talking too many things”.

Radhakrishnan’s remarks came shortly after Chief Minister Champai Soren gave the go-ahead for a caste-based survey in the state on the lines of the exercise conducted in neighbouring Bihar.

“Everybody knows about the demography of the state. Instead of talking too many things, we should concentrate on development of the poorest of the poor,” he told reporters here when asked if such a study would benefit the people of Jharkhand.

Radhakrishnan was talking to journalists on the occasion of completing a year as the governor.

He also hailed the pace at which piped water connections were provided in remote areas as well as the improvement in preliminary- level education.

“Around 8 per cent (households) had tap water connection in Jharkhand, which is now between 35 per cent and 38 per cent. I hope it will improve further and we will complete 60 per cent by next year,” the governor said.

He said that special focus is needed to improve higher education at the university level.

“Following Bihar’s footsteps, we want to create one special public service commission for recruiting teaching and non-teaching staff for universities,” Radhakrishnan said.

The governor said further attention is needed for housing, irrigation and forest development in the state.

“We are a rich state as far as natural resources are concerned, but benefits are yet to reach the poor people,” he said.