"Even world is saying that this decade belongs to India": PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Recalling his earlier remarks on the importance of the current decade for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that even today, the world is recognizing that the current decade belongs to India, adding that this is the most important decade since the country got independence.

Addressing the Republic Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I had once said that this decade will belong to India. Now, even the world is saying that this decade belongs to India. This is an important decade to fulfill the dreams of 'Viksit Bharat'. This is the most important decade of independent India; that is why, from Red Fort, I said, 'Yahi samay hai, Sahi samay hai'."

Further underlining the importance of the current decade, the Prime Minister said that this decade will witness the strengthening of the foundations of India, which will help the country march towards becoming a developed India.

"Towards becoming Viksit Bharat, this decade will see the strengthening of our foundations and fulfill the country's aspirations. Those aspirations, which people in India at one point thought were impossible," he said. The Prime Minister further stated that "Bharat proved that with good economics, good politics can be possible".

"There is constant global curiosity about how Bharat could achieve the same. One should not ignore the other side of the coin. We fulfilled our dreams and necessities," he said.

PM Modi also highlighted the progress the country will be making before the start of the next decade, "Before the next decade begins, Indians will have access to electricity, Internet, roads, and every other basic facilities. Bharat will get its first bullet train and fully operational freight corridors."