'Euthanasia will restore his dignity': Family of comatose man in SC

When PTI attempted to contact Ashok Rana, father of Harish Rana, the call was picked up, but there was no response from the other side.



Even as the family was reluctant to open up on this emotive issue, local residents confirmed how the family had gone out of their way to get their son treated.



Ashok Rana and his wife Nirmala Rana had sold their house in Delhi to meet the medical expenses of their son, some locals told the media.



They added that Ashok Rana, who earlier worked in the catering department of a large hospitality chain, now receives a pension of about Rs 3,600 a month.



Claiming anonymity, another resident said that Ashok Rana sells sandwiches at the nearby cricket grounds in the mornings to make ends meet. The resident also urged the media to give the family some privacy and personal time after the court's judgment.



In written submissions before the court, the family said Harish Rana has remained in an "irreversible and incurable permanent vegetative state" with 100 per cent disability for more than 12 years and survives only with clinically assisted nutrition and hydration administered through a percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy tube.



They said the artificial feeding system merely sustains his biological survival and has no therapeutic benefit or possibility of reversing the severe brain injury.



The family argued that continuing such treatment would only prolong life artificially without any prospect of recovery.



Referring to the constitutional principle of the Right to Live with Dignity under Article 21, the submissions said the law permits withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment in cases where a patient is in an incurable and irreversible condition and medical intervention only prolongs suffering.

The family pleaded that passive euthanasia and the withdrawal of life-support systems are legally permissible when medical experts certify that the patient has no chance of recovery.



According to the submissions, two medical boards constituted at the direction of the Supreme Court found Rana's condition to be irreversible and confirmed that he has remained in a permanent vegetative state for more than a decade.