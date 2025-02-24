Essential to induct more women in UN peacekeeping missions, says President Murmu

NEW DELHI: It is essential to induct more women in UN peacekeeping missions as they are better equipped to address gender-based violence, build trust and promote dialogue, President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday.

Addressing a group of women peacekeepers who had called on the president at Rashtrapati Bhavan, she said the presence of women in a peacekeeping mission made it more diverse and inclusive.

"Women peacekeepers often have greater access to local communities and can serve as role models for women and children. They are better equipped to address gender-based violence, build trust and promote dialogue," Murmu said.

The president said peacekeeping missions with a higher percentage of women personnel had been more effective in reducing violence and achieving long-lasting peace agreements.

"It is, therefore, essential that we induct more women in UN peacekeeping missions," she said.

The president recalled India's proud history of contribution to UN peacekeeping, with more than 2,90,000 (2.90 lakh) peacekeepers having served in more than 50 missions.

"Today, there are over 5,000 Indian peacekeepers in nine active missions, deployed in often-hostile conditions, for the cause of international peace and security," Murmu said.

She expressed her happiness, noting that Indian women peacekeepers had been at the forefront of the call of duty.

"Today, there are over 154 Indian women peacekeepers deployed in six ongoing UN missions. Right from the 1960s in Congo, to policing in Liberia in 2007, our women peacekeepers have exhibited the highest traditions of professionalism and conduct," Murmu said.

The women peacekeepers are in the national capital to participate in a conference on the theme "Women in Peacekeeping: A Global South Perspective", being organised by the external affairs ministry, in partnership with the defence ministry and the Centre for UN Peacekeeping, New Delhi, according to a statement issued by the President's Office.

The conference aims to bring together women officials from the Global South to discuss issues of contemporary relevance to peacekeeping and the various challenges being faced by peacekeeping missions.