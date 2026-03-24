Essential that united voice of peace, dialogue emanates from Indian Parliament: PM Modi on West Asia

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on the ongoing West Asia conflict, PM Modi said, "We all are aware of the West Asia conflict... This conflict has been ongoing for over three years. This has led to an extreme energy crisis in the world. For India, too, this situation is concerning. Due to this war, our trade routes are being affected, and hence, the supply of essential commodities like petrol, diesel, gas and fertilisers is also being affected."

"Around one crore Indians currently reside in Gulf nations and work there. Their safety is also a matter of concern for India. Several ships with a significant number of Indian crew members are stuck in the Strait of Hormuz; this is also very concerning for India. In these critical circumstances, it is essential that a united voice of peace and dialogue emanates from this Upper House of the Indian Parliament to the entire world," PM Modi said.