Environmentalist opposes seaplane operations in Rishikesh, cites threat to aquatic ecosystem

Juglan, a member of the Namami Gange programme's Dehradun Zila Samiti, said the reservoir serves as a habitat for crocodiles, endangered Gangetic dolphins, and Golden Mahseer.

He added that regular seaplane operations will disrupt local aquatic ecosystems and escalate human-wildlife conflict.

His statement comes days after the successful landing trials of a 19-seater seaplane at the Ganga barrage on April 6.