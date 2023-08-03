Begin typing your search...

Environment free of terror imperative for normal ties: MEA on Pak PM's remarks on talks

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India wants normal ties with all neighbouring countries including Pakistan

ByPTIPTI|3 Aug 2023 1:17 PM GMT
Environment free of terror imperative for normal ties: MEA on Pak PMs remarks on talks
NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said an environment free of terror and hostilities is imperative for normal ties with Pakistan, days after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his willingness to hold talks with New Delhi.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India wants normal ties with all neighbouring countries including Pakistan and it is incumbent upon that country to create the environment.

He was responding to queries relating to comments by Sharif.

"We want normal ties with all the neighbouring countries including Pakistan, but for that an environment free of terror and hostilities is imperative," he said. PTI MPB.

PakistanNew DelhiShehbaz SharifArindam BagchiPakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz SharifPakistani Prime MinisterShehbaz Sharif Govt
PTI

