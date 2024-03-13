"Entire Karnataka stands with PM Modi," says Devendra Fadnavis during his visit to state

MANGALURU: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that all the electoral promises of the Congress-ruled government in Karnataka have "failed" and said the entire Karnataka is "standing" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an interaction with the reporters, he said, "All the guarantees given by the Siddaramaiah government of the Congress party at the time of elections have failed. Now, people's trust lies only in PM Modi's guarantee. People believe that PM Modi's guarantee means 'guarantee ki guarantee'. Entire Karnataka stands with PM Modi.".

Replying to a query, he said, "The BJP will get an unprecedented victory in the Lok Sabha elections. We will win here with a record victory..."

The BJP leader was in Karnataka on Tuesday. During his visit, he addressed the BJP workers at the 'Booth Karyakarthara Samavesha' program of the Dakshina Kannada Loksabha constituency in Mangaluru (Karnataka).

During the event, the Leader of Opposition, Kota Shrinivas Poojari, and public representatives were present.

In a post on X, the BJP leader said, "Every Indian's life has improved as a result of the remarkable development work carried out in every field over the past 10 years under the direction of Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. The government has widened the benefits of welfare government schemes for the poor, labourers, farmers, and those at the bottom of pyramid, society by utilizing modern technology effectively and eliminating the distribution system of brokers and corruption.".

He said, "The efforts initiated between 2014 and 2024 were just a trailer; the real picture is still a work in progress and will be shown between 2024 and 2029. The goal of Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's "Viksit Bharat" should be the unwavering focus of every BJP leader, day and night.".

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections the BJP swept Karntaka winning 27 of the 28 seats in the state.