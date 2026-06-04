Entire family destroyed within few hours, say grief-stricken relatives after losing 8 to Delhi fire

Twenty-one people, including many foreign nationals, were killed and several others injured in the blaze that ripped through the Flourish Stay B&B on Wednesday morning.

Among the dead were 48-year-old Vivek Agarwal, his wife Tarjini, their two daughters, his mother and three other relatives.

Standing outside a hospital mortuary on Thursday, Garg recalls the last conversation he had with his cousin, chartered accountant Vivek Agarwal, barely 10 minutes before the fire turned fatal.

"He called me about 10 minutes before the incident got worse. He was frantically saying, 'I am trapped in the basement. Please send the fire brigade quickly and get me out of here'," Garg says, his voice trembling.