    Ensuring free navigation, rules-based order in IOR one of India's biggest aims: Rajnath

    Addressing a gathering at the Indian Navy's strategically located Karwar base in Karnataka, the minister also said the country's deployment in the IOR is not just for itself but also for friendly foreign nations.

    AuthorPTIPTI|5 April 2025 4:40 PM IST
    Uttara Kannada: Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar berthed at the strategically located Karwar naval base in Karnataka (PTI)

    KARWAR: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday flagged off IOS SAGAR and said ensuring free navigation, a rules-based order and peace in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is one of India's biggest aims.

    Addressing a gathering at the Indian Navy's strategically located Karwar base in Karnataka, the minister also said the country's deployment in the IOR is not just for itself but also for friendly foreign nations.

    Before flagging off the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR, Singh interacted with its crew.

