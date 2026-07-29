Ensure viral kumbh mela girl not handed over to MP police: Kerala High Court to government

The HC was also of the view that the commission's order indicates that the girl's apprehension of threat to her life was "bonafide and imminent".

"The jurisdiction of the said Commission to issue an order to ensure that the petitioner (girl) is escorted from Kerala to Madhya Pradesh is doubtful. This is all the more so when this court is in seisin of the claim of the petitioner that her right to life and liberty is being attempted to be infringed upon by various persons.

"This court is, hence, of the view that petitioner’s apprehension of threat to her life is bonafide and imminent," the High Court said.

The court directed the state government to instruct the police, including the Commissioner of Police, Kochi City, within whose jurisdiction the girl resides, to ensure that she is not removed from there without orders from the High Court and against her will, until disposal of her plea seeking protection for her life.