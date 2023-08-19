Ensure timely completion of construction work in Ayodhya: CM Yogi

AYODHYA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted a review meeting of ongoing development works in Ayodhya at a hotel and discussed the progress of construction projects with senior officials. The CM was briefed about the ongoing works by the Divisional Commissioner.

CM Yogi emphasized that all construction projects should be completed within the specified time frame with high quality. He also instructed officials regarding preparations for the upcoming Deepotsav festival and ensuring better facilities for the arriving devotees in Ayodhya. Before this, CM Yogi reached Digambar Akhada, where he performed puja at the temple and offered his respects to the statue of Saketvasi Mahant Paramhans.

The Chief Minister also participated in the mahanti ceremony of Pramukh Mahant Suresh Das and the new Mahant Ramlakhan Das. During the meeting with the saints, he discussed various developmental aspects related to Ayodhya.

On this occasion, Mahants including Mahant Dharmadas, Mahant Avadhesh Das, Maithilisharan Das, Bharat Das, Vaidehi Ballabh, Ramdas, Kamal Nayan Das, the main organizer of the event Mahant Suresh Das, Mahant Jairam Das, Mahant Balaram Das, Ashutosh Das, and others were present.

The work of constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is going on in full swing. On August 5, 2020, PM Modi performed the Bhoomi puja for the construction of the Ram Temple.

In February 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, to oversee the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Earlier on November 9, 2019, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said that the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram Temple at the site