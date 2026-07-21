Ensure hospitals remain solely for healthcare, not detention: Safdarjung Hospital RDA writes to Prez

"While Wangchuk's medical condition and the necessity of his continued hospitalisation remain matters of independent clinical judgment, every individual admitted to a hospital is, first and foremost, entitled to be treated as a patient with dignity, compassion, and in accordance with established medical ethics and the Constitution of India," the representation said.

The RDA also expressed concern over the "extraordinary security arrangements" at Safdarjung Hospital during Wangchuk's stay.

It referred to reports and publicly available visuals showing restricted access to hospital areas, sealing off portions of the building, deployment of extensive security personnel across multiple floors and restrictions on routine hospital operations.

"If such measures resulted in the disruption of patient care, impeded access to healthcare services, or created an environment in which a hospital appeared to function as an extension of law enforcement rather than a place of healing, the matter warrants independent examination," it said.

"Hospitals are institutions of healing and must not be perceived as places of detention except where such restriction is expressly authorised by law and carried out in accordance with due process," it said.

The RDA sought measures to ensure that public hospitals remain dedicated solely to healthcare and not perceived to be utilised for non-medical purposes.

It called for an examination of whether the security arrangements within Safdarjung Hospital were proportionate and whether they adversely affected patient care, hospital functioning and access to medical services.