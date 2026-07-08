Enrolment in government schools fell by nearly 86 lakh between 2023-24 and 2025-26: MoE report

The number of schools declined marginally from 14.72 lakh to 14.67 lakh, but the teacher base rose from 98.08 lakh to 1.03 crore (1,02,73,020), improving the overall pupil-teacher ratio from 25 to 24. Zero-enrolment schools fell from 12,954 to 5,663, while single-teacher schools declined from 1.11 lakh to 1.01 lakh.

The academic year 2025-26 has shown a positive trend in student retention at the middle and secondary levels, increasing from 82.8 per cent (2024-25) to 83.7 per cent (2025-26) at the middle level and from 47.2 per cent (2024-25) to 51.9 per cent (2025-26) at the secondary level, the report said.

A marginal decline was observed at the foundational and preparatory levels in 2025-26, following three consecutive years of improvement from 2022-23 to 2024-25.