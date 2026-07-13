Engineer stabs girlfriend to death at Gurugram PG, kills self by jumping before train

The deceased were identified as Shreshth Malik (25), a resident of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, and his girlfriend Ishara Ayubi (25), from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur. Both worked for the same private company in Gurugram. Malik lived in a PG accommodation in Sector 55.

The incident came to light after Ayubi's family approached the Sector-56 police station on Saturday when they were unable to contact her.