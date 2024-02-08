End north-south divisive narrative, Modi tells Cong

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alleged that the Opposition is creating a “north-south” divide and asked the Congress to stop divisive politics. He was apparently reacting to the protest by the Karnataka government against the alleged “stepmotherly” treatment of the Centre. Opposition-ruled Kerala and Tamil Nadu have also raised similar allegations and threatened agitation.

Replying to a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the motion to thank President Droupadi Murmu for her address to the joint session of Parliament, PM Modi called Congress “outdated “ and accused it of creating new narratives to divide the country, even as he asserted that the “Modi 3.0” government will put all its might to make India a developed nation.

The prime minister said the country has no appetite left for those whose warranty has expired and will move forward while trusting Modi’s guarantee. “The third term of our government is not far away. Some people call it Modi 3.0. Modi 3.0 will put all its might to strengthen the foundation of ‘Viksit Bharat’,” he said expressing confidence about winning his third consecutive Lok Sabha polls.

In his 90-minute speech, considered his last in Parliament before the general elections, Modi lamented that “now statements are being made to break the country into north and south”. Modi targeted the Congress saying there is public anger against the party because of its deeds and pointed to its dwindled strength in Lok Sabha.

He also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, who is currently undertaking ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, saying the Congress has made numerous efforts to launch the “Yuvraj” and make him a “Start-Up” but he is a “non-starter”.