‘Emotionally attached’ kin preserve Mumbai man’s body for 4 yrs after natural death: Police

Ruling out any foul play, the police said the man passed away in 2022 after suffering from cancer, kidney failure and other age-related ailments.

The family initially kept the body in a freezer in their home in Mumbai’s Malad area, said an official from Kurar police station.

According to the police, the man’s wife and two children, including a lawyer daughter, decided against performing the last rites due to “deep emotional attachment”. When their residential building went under redevelopment, the family moved the body to a local dispensary, which closed down about a month ago, they said.