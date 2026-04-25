Eminent philosopher, Narayana Gurukula head Muni Narayana Prasad dies at 87

A recipient of the Padma Shri in 2024 and Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for his contributions to literature and philosophy, Prasad was an engineering graduate before choosing the spiritual path.

He worked in the state government service before joining as an inmate in Gurukula, founded by Sree Narayana Guru's disciple Nataraja Guru in 1923.

Prasad later became the head of Gurukula following the demise of its then chief and prominent philosopher, Nitya Chaitanya Yati.