Eminent Malayalam writer K B Sreedevi no more

KOCHI: Award-winning Malayalam writer K B Sreedevi died following age-related ailments at her home in Tirpunithura here on Tuesday, family sources said.

She was 84 and survived by three children, they said.

Hailing from a traditional Brahmin community, Sreedevi entered into the world of writing at a younger age and showcased her literary talents in various genres, including novels, stories, children's literature and so on.

Her contributions to children's literature, focussing on Indian mythology and folklore, won wide attention.

She also wrote extensively on the life of women in the Namboothiri Brahmin community.

Sreedevi's major works included ''Yaknjam'', ''Parayipetta Panthirukulam'', ''Agnihothram'' and so on.

She was a recipient of several awards, including the prestigious Kerala Sahitya Academy Awards for overall contributions in the area of literature.

Condoling her death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Sreedevi exposed social evils through her writings.