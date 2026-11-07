Emergency a mistake, Indira came to feel the same: Sonia Gandhi

The Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson in her upcoming book "Belonging: A Journey of Love" also writes that keeping Sanjay Gandhi "in check" could have prevented much of the damage that followed the imposition of the Emergency, according to The Guardian.

In an interview with the British daily ahead of the launch of her memoir, Sonia Gandhi said, "I always feel that Mrs (Indira) Gandhi was a democrat at heart."

"I know that many would laugh at this, but I believe she was never comfortable in the course of the emergency. I think it was sitting heavy on her," she added.

Sonia Gandhi, who also holds the distinction of being the longest serving president of the Congress, was quoted by the British daily as saying that it was a mistake for Indira Gandhi to call the Emergency, and that she believes her mother-in-law came to feel the same.

According to Gandhi, the family was split on the decision of Emergency.

Sonia Gandhi's husband Rajiv was against the move, telling his mother to wait for the next election, but her younger son Sanjay pushed for it, arguing at one family dinner that the opposition would destroy his mother and telling her, "They must be stopped", the Guardian reported.

Sonia Gandhi was quoted as saying that it inflamed tensions within the family, too, as Rajiv attempted to confront his mother, but she refused to listen.

"Keeping Sanjay in check could have prevented much of the damage that followed," Gandhi writes in her book, according to The Guardian.